Watch Jazz vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Utah 9-5; Golden State 3-13

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Utah Jazz on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.94 points per matchup.

Golden State took a serious blow against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, falling 142-94. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-38.

Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, winning 103-95. No one put up better numbers for Utah than SF Bojan Bogdanovic, who really brought his A game. He shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.

Utah's win lifted them to 9-5 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 3-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah enters the contest with only 100.6 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, the Warriors have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Golden State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.90

Odds

The Jazz are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Utah.