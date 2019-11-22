Watch Jazz vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Jazz vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: Utah 9-5; Golden State 3-13
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Utah Jazz on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.94 points per matchup.
Golden State took a serious blow against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, falling 142-94. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-38.
Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, winning 103-95. No one put up better numbers for Utah than SF Bojan Bogdanovic, who really brought his A game. He shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.
Utah's win lifted them to 9-5 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 3-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah enters the contest with only 100.6 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, the Warriors have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Golden State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.90
Odds
The Jazz are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Utah.
- Nov 11, 2019 - Utah 122 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 12, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 19, 2018 - Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103
- Oct 19, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123
- Apr 10, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79
- Mar 25, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 30, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 27, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101
- May 08, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95
- May 06, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91
- May 04, 2017 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104
- May 02, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 20, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 08, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99
- Mar 30, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 09, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 23, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85
- Nov 30, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103
