Watch Jazz vs. Wizards: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Jazz vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Utah
Current Records: Washington 21-36; Utah 36-22
What to Know
This Friday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.89 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Washington hasn't won a matchup against Utah since Feb. 18 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
On Wednesday, the Wizards narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 110-106. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 30 points and five assists in addition to five boards. Beal's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Jazz received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 114-103 to the Boston Celtics. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 37 points and five assists along with five rebounds. The contest made it Mitchell's third in a row with at least 31 points.
Washington's victory lifted them to 21-36 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 36-22. We'll see if the Wizards can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
