WATCH: Jimmer Fredette, Stephon Marbury get into scuffle during matchup in China

In his second season in China, Jimmer Fredette has continued to take the league by storm. After winning the Chinese Basketball Association's International MVP Award last season, Fredette is continuing to put up ridiculous numbers this campaign.

Fredette went off for a 54-point triple-double Friday, finishing with 13 rebounds and 10 assists, as his Shanghai Sharks outlasted the Beijing Fly Dragons in overtime, 123-119. It was his second straight 50-point performance, and pushed his season average up over a whopping 40 points per game.

However, Fredette's incredible stat line was not the only event to take place during this game. That's because Fredette got into it with former NBA star, and current CBA legend, Stephon Marbury.

As Fredette was going up for a layup, Marbury knocked the ball out of his hands. Marbury appears to make contact with Fredette's face, though it's not entirely clear. Either way, Fredette took offense to Marbury's swipe, and immediately ran over and shoved him as play continued down the other end of the floor.

The two then got chest to chest before the referees and other players came in to break things up. One of the players being a peacemaker? Shavlik Randolph!

The former Duke star, who had stints with five different NBA squads, is now playing with Marbury on the Fly Dragons, and dropped 44 points in the contest. This, perhaps, shouldn't come as much surprise, considering Randolph was once the CBA scoring champion back in 2013 when he suited up for the Foshan Dralions.