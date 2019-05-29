WATCH: Jimmy Butler is coaching up Mark Wahlberg's 9-year-old daughter

With just over a month until 2019 free agency, it appears Jimmy Butler has found a new employer.

His name is Mark Wahlberg.

Philadelphia 76ers fans have kept their eyes peeled for any and all activity by the star guard since the heartbreaking close to the Sixers' 2018-19 playoff run, with Butler scheduled to hit the open market on July 1 and Philly all but required to pony up big bucks for a chance to bring him back. And while some reports have indicated Butler is already being recruited by LeBron James to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler himself has been content to do his own thing, filling his YouTube channel with snicker-doodle cooking videos and, now, apparently agreeing to coach up Wahlberg's daughter.

The Academy Award-nominated actor revealed on Instagram this week that Grace, his 9-year-old, told him she wanted to start playing basketball, so he roped none other than Butler into giving her some personal lessons.

"Gracie, who's you basketball coach?" Wahlberg asks in a video posted to IG.

"Jimmy," his daughter responds, with Butler then chiming in: "The best coach ever!"

Wahlberg is a noted Boston Celtics fan but has attended Los Angeles Lakers games in the past, and he owns a home in Beverly Hills, within Los Angeles County. But as HotNewHipHop noted, it's unlikely that Butler and Wahlberg's newfound coaching connection has much to do with any potential move to the Lakers.