WATCH: Joe Harris secures Nets' win over Knicks with a creative inbounds pass off Wayne Ellington's back

The Brooklyn Nets did not get off to a great start this season, but they've started to turn things around lately. Over the past week, their schedule has lightened up, and thanks to their victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon, they've now won three in a row, and four out of their last five games to get back to .500 at 8-8.

Speaking of that win over the Knicks, it's worth taking a look at how they closed that game out, because it featured one of the most unique "game-winning" plays you'll ever see. Up by 11 points early in the fourth, the Nets seemed to be in control until a flurry of threes by the Knicks made things interesting.

Brooklyn never gave up the lead, however, and with 0.4 seconds to play, they were up by two points with the ball. All they had to do was get it in bounds and the game was over. Thanks to Joe Harris, there was no problem at all making that happen. Seeing Wayne Ellington turned his back to try and prevent the other players on the Nets from getting open, and possibly draw a five-second call, Harris simply tossed the ball off his back and ran out the clock.

Thats how you end a game 🧠



Joe Harris inbounded the ball off a Wayne Ellington to let the clock run out and get the win. pic.twitter.com/UGee4HofRW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 25, 2019

With so little time left, there was pretty much no chance for the Knicks to make anything happen, but this was still a pretty cool play by Harris. The brief moment of despair when Ellington feels the ball hit his back and realizes what just happened is especially terrific.

We usually get a few of these plays every season, but most of the time they come under the basket when the inbounder tries to throw the ball off the defenders back and steal an easy layup. Harris might be the first to use it at the end of the game to seal a win.