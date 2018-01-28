WATCH: Joel Embiid viciously dunks on Russell Westbrook, then stares him down
The Process got the best of this exchange between the two All-Stars
Joel Embiid really will talk trash to anyone.
The Philadelphia 76ers center has a history of running his mouth during games (and on social media), but you'd think he might not want to aggravate the most intense player in the NBA. Apparently Embiid's wrath is blind.
During the first quarter of their nationally televised game Sunday, Embiid threw down a vicious dunk over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, and stared him down as he ran back down the court.
It's good to see that Embiid's gamesmanship isn't just reserved for players who are worse than he is, but you have to think that Westbrook is going to get him back at some point. Perhaps during next month's All-Star Game?
-
NBA Sunday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Sunday's NBA games
-
76ers vs. Thunder odds, computer sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's 76ers-Thunder game 10,000 times
-
IT: 'Not fair' to blame him so much
Thomas has played just nine games with the Cavs this season
-
How to watch Sixers vs. Thunder
The Thunder will look to extend their seven-game winning streak
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Roberson needs season-ending surgery
Roberson isn't just the Thunder's best defender, but an example of a non-shooter existing in...
Add a Comment