WATCH: Joel Embiid viciously dunks on Russell Westbrook, then stares him down

Joel Embiid really will talk trash to anyone.

The Philadelphia 76ers center has a history of running his mouth during games (and on social media), but you'd think he might not want to aggravate the most intense player in the NBA. Apparently Embiid's wrath is blind.

During the first quarter of their nationally televised game Sunday, Embiid threw down a vicious dunk over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, and stared him down as he ran back down the court.

It's good to see that Embiid's gamesmanship isn't just reserved for players who are worse than he is, but you have to think that Westbrook is going to get him back at some point. Perhaps during next month's All-Star Game?