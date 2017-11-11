Watch John Wall make a block and Markieff Morris finish with a three!

John Wall is one of the NBA’s best shot blocking guards. In fact, he came into Saturday’s game second only to LeBron James in block totals.

Early in the third quarter of the Wizards’ match against the Hawks, Wall blocked Kent Bazemore who tried to make a fast break layup. Washington regained possession and Markieff Morris drained a three to finish the play. You can watch the play in the video above.

It’s one thing to be a great shot blocker. But Wall has a knack for making shots that also develop into points on the offensive end. That’s something really special to watch.