Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic take very different routes to scoring in the lane

Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic are two of the best young big men in the league. And while they're both versatile offensive players, they go about their business in very different ways. That was never more apparent than in the second quarter of Wednesday night's matchup between Towns' Timberwolves and Jokic's Nuggets.

We'll pick up the action with about 10:30 remaining in the second quarter. After taking a pass on the wing, Towns pump-faked, then drove down a wide-open lane. With no one in front of him, he cocked his arm way back behind his head and threw down a thunderous slam:

A few minutes later, Jokic also took a pass on the wing and pump-faked to send the defense flying by. Faced with a similarly open lane, Jokic instead "attacked" the open space about as slowly as possible. Ambling into the paint, he nearly came to a stop before tossing in a little floater:

Two points is two points, it doesn't matter how it goes in the basket, it just needs to go in. And nothing proves that more than these two baskets.