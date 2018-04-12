Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic take very different routes to scoring in the lane
Towns threw down a thunderous slam, while Jokic took an extremely slow push shot
Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic are two of the best young big men in the league. And while they're both versatile offensive players, they go about their business in very different ways. That was never more apparent than in the second quarter of Wednesday night's matchup between Towns' Timberwolves and Jokic's Nuggets.
We'll pick up the action with about 10:30 remaining in the second quarter. After taking a pass on the wing, Towns pump-faked, then drove down a wide-open lane. With no one in front of him, he cocked his arm way back behind his head and threw down a thunderous slam:
A few minutes later, Jokic also took a pass on the wing and pump-faked to send the defense flying by. Faced with a similarly open lane, Jokic instead "attacked" the open space about as slowly as possible. Ambling into the paint, he nearly came to a stop before tossing in a little floater:
Two points is two points, it doesn't matter how it goes in the basket, it just needs to go in. And nothing proves that more than these two baskets.
-
NBA Wednesday news, scores, updates
Here's everything you need to know about the final day of the NBA regular season
-
Westbrook averages triple-double again
Westbrook pulled down his 16th rebound on Wednesday to clinch the feat for the second straight...
-
NBA playoffs 2018: Tiebreaker scenarios
An in-depth look at tiebreaker scenarios for the NBA playoffs
-
How to watch BIG3 Draft, order, rosters
Here's how to watch the BIG3 draft, along with the complete player pool
-
How to watch Nuggets vs. Wolves
After 81 games, it's win or go home for Denver and Minnesota
-
Westbrook sick of 'stat-padding' talk
Westbrook needs 16 rebounds on Wednesday to average a triple-double for the second straight...