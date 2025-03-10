The latter portion of Kawhi Leonard's career has been beset by injuries and "load management" -- a term with his photo next to it in the NBA lexicon -- but if he has one moment that will go down in basketball history, it's his game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals to send the Philadelphia 76ers home. His Toronto Raptors would, of course, go on to win the NBA title that year.

It may be surprising given his longevity and accolades, but that iconic shot was the only game-winning buzzer-beater of Leonard's career -- until Sunday, that is.

The six-time All-NBA performer tossed in a lefty hook as time expired in overtime to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 111-110 overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings. While the stakes weren't as high as the postseason version, it was oddly similar, as both shots landed softly on the rim and needed several bounces before they went down, giving fans a thrilling moment of suspense.

"Just grateful we got the win. Happy the ball went in," Leonard said after the game in his typically understated fashion. "That's it, really."

The circumstances of Sunday's winner made it even more improbable. Up until that point, Leonard was having an uncharacteristically inefficient night, shooting 6 for 18 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Also, in this situation -- down by one point with fewer than 24 seconds left -- you usually see the trailing team shoot relatively quickly to ensure that they have enough time to foul and get another possession if there's a miss.

Instead, Leonard wasn't interested in letting this game go into another overtime. He milked the clock to nearly zero, making sure that his attempt would be the last of the game and knowing that if he missed the game would end in a loss. That's just incredible confidence from a two-time Finals MVP who was selected to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He finished the game with 17 points and four rebounds in 40 minutes.

"Big-time players make big-time plays. He's done it throughout his entire career," Clippers guard James Harden said of Leonard."He struggled, but when the time is needed, he steps up and makes a big time shot. … The confidence don't change. Because he puts the work in. For him to step up and hit a game-winner like that shows the confidence and type of player he is."

It was also an important victory for the Clippers, who are fighting tooth and nail as they jockey for playoff position in the jam-packed Western Conference. Now in the No. 8 spot after the win, the Clippers created a 1.5-game cushion over the ninth-place Kings, and remained one game behind the No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves, who have won five straight.

While it may not be as memorable as his first game-winning buzzer-beater, the Clippers are certainly thankful that Leonard chose this moment to pull another one out of his bag.