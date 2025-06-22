The Kevin Durant trade saga is apparently over, and Durant was on the stage with reporter Taylor Rooks at Fanatics Fest when the news broke. The Suns forward is being traded to the Houston Rockets for a package that includes the No. 10 pick in the upcoming draft. And all this just hours before Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The timing of the news coincided perfectly while Durant was on stage. During the interview, people in attendance started yelling at Durant that he had been traded to Houston. Durant didn't confirm the trade, but then when asked what song he likes to play on game day, he replied with "Raining in Houston" by Drake.

Durant will join a core in Houston that went 52-30 and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this past season. Offense was a problem in the team's first-round exit to the Warriors, and the 36-year-old Durant is one of the best pure scorers in NBA history, and he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 17th NBA season.