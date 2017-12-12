WATCH: Kevin Durant gives young Warriors fan a present he'll never forget

The kid just about lost his mind after getting Durant's game-worn sneakers

One of the greatest things in all of sports remains seeing kids get super excited when coming face-to-face with their favorite athletes. Thus, what happened on Monday night in Golden State was incredible.

After the Warriors took down the Trail Blazers, Kevin Durant surprised a young fan by autographing his game sneaks and giving them to the youngster. The kid managed to keep it together while in Durant's presence, but he promptly broke down in tears of joy afterward. It was a very cool moment.

Not only did that kid get to meet one of his heroes, but he also got a really great gift. That's something the kid will cherish for a long, long time. Unfortunately for his parents, Durant probably just dominated Santa this year.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop