WATCH: Kevin Durant gives young Warriors fan a present he'll never forget

One of the greatest things in all of sports remains seeing kids get super excited when coming face-to-face with their favorite athletes. Thus, what happened on Monday night in Golden State was incredible.

After the Warriors took down the Trail Blazers, Kevin Durant surprised a young fan by autographing his game sneaks and giving them to the youngster. The kid managed to keep it together while in Durant's presence, but he promptly broke down in tears of joy afterward. It was a very cool moment.

This kid crying because Kevin Durant gave him his shoes is one of the best things ever! pic.twitter.com/0C2RVJZgdW — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) December 12, 2017

Not only did that kid get to meet one of his heroes, but he also got a really great gift. That's something the kid will cherish for a long, long time. Unfortunately for his parents, Durant probably just dominated Santa this year.