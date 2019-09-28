WATCH: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving get shots up at Nets facility

Well this is a good sign.

A day after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving officially addressed media members for the first time as members of the Brooklyn Nets, Brooklyn's new dynamic duo was spotted putting up some shots together at the Nets practice facility. The shooting session was as casual as they come. but it's still promising to see Durant out on the court just months after he suffered an unfortunate Achilles injury in the NBA Finals. Check it out below:

KD and Kyrie getting up shots 👀



(via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/sEsvOF5C4B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2019

Though Durant appears to be progressing well, fans still shouldn't expect to see him suit up for a game this season, as Nets general manager Sean Marks already shut down that possibility, something Durant himself echoed at media day.

"He's attacking this (rehab) like no other," Marks said earlier this week, via SNY. "I've been excited to see it, I think we all have, how he's approached this rehab, which has been great, very refreshing and energizing to the whole group. At the end of the day, this is a long-term plan here. This was never about this next season. This is about getting an elite athlete back to elite physical shape on the court whatever that takes."

Irving himself won't be putting any pressure on Durant to return this season, as he thinks that the Warriors rushed Durant back for the Finals, which ultimately led to his Achilles injury.

"We all know K was not ready to play in that environment. We all know that, whether people want to admit it or not," Irving said. "He was out 31 days and we put him on the national stage in the Finals to end up selling a product that came before the person, Kevin. And now, I'm here to protect that."

The Nets are obviously eager to get Durant back out on the court, but they're clearly content to wait until the 2020-21 season for that to happen.