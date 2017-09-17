WATCH: Kings GM Vlade Divac hits an extremely casual backwards halfcourt shot

One of the best things about going to an NBA team's basketball camp, is that you might get to learn from or hang out with a current of former player, and hopefully get to see them do something cool.

That was the case this weekend in Sacramento, as the youngsters who made their way to the Kings' practice facility for a Junior Kings camp got to meet Vlade Divac -- now the team's GM, and a former Kings legend. And in what should come as little surprise, Divac, who exudes cool, had no trouble sending them home with a neat moment to remember.

With the kids gathered around him at midcourt, Divac took a basketball, said "two more shots, I'll make one," then casually turned around so his back was facing the basket, and flipped the ball up and over his head. Of course, it went straight in, no backboard necessary, and elicited huge cheers from the impressed campers.

🎶Vlade Dade he likes to party🎶



🎶Hits reverse half-court shots and surprises everybody🎶 pic.twitter.com/r1LPEPMxLJ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 16, 2017

As for Divac? Eh, no big deal. The Serbian barely even budged, instead staring back at the screaming kids and muttering "huh," as if they had asked him some question he didn't quite understand.