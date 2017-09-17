WATCH: Kings GM Vlade Divac hits an extremely casual backwards halfcourt shot
The Kings GM impressed some young campers with his trick shot
One of the best things about going to an NBA team's basketball camp, is that you might get to learn from or hang out with a current of former player, and hopefully get to see them do something cool.
That was the case this weekend in Sacramento, as the youngsters who made their way to the Kings' practice facility for a Junior Kings camp got to meet Vlade Divac -- now the team's GM, and a former Kings legend. And in what should come as little surprise, Divac, who exudes cool, had no trouble sending them home with a neat moment to remember.
With the kids gathered around him at midcourt, Divac took a basketball, said "two more shots, I'll make one," then casually turned around so his back was facing the basket, and flipped the ball up and over his head. Of course, it went straight in, no backboard necessary, and elicited huge cheers from the impressed campers.
As for Divac? Eh, no big deal. The Serbian barely even budged, instead staring back at the screaming kids and muttering "huh," as if they had asked him some question he didn't quite understand.
-
Diaw explains why he went back to France
Diaw signed with Paris-Levallois earlier this week
-
Kanter pokes fun at Wolves new jerseys
The NBA and Nike recently revealed all 30 teams' "Statement" jersey
-
Dragic, Slovenia win EuroBasket title
Dragic scored 35 points in the title game and was named MVP of the tournament
-
Pierce says Irving is ready for big role
The Truth has nothing but praise for Kyrie Irving's future in Boston
-
Boeheim: Melo needs fresh start
Melo is getting some very public advice from his former college coach and Team USA assista...
-
RJ: '17 Finals closer than people think
The Golden State Warriors won the Finals 4-1 to claim their second title in three seasons
Add a Comment