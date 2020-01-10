Watch Kings vs. Bucks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kings vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Sacramento
Current Records: Milwaukee 33-6; Sacramento 15-23
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are 2-6 against the Milwaukee Bucks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Sacramento will take on Milwaukee at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after a few days off. If the contest is anything like Milwaukee's 141-140 victory from the last time they met February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was all tied up 53-53 at the half for the Kings and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but the Kings stepped up in the second half. The Kings took down Phoenix 114-103. Sacramento's G De'Aaron Fox filled up the stat sheet, picking up 27 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, winning 107-98. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo was the offensive standout of the matchup for Milwaukee, posting a double-double on 30 points and 13 boards.
The Kings aren't expected to pull this one out (the Bucks are favored by 8.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Kings might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Sacramento is now 15-23 while the Bucks sit at 33-6. The Kings are 6-8 after wins this year, the Bucks 26-6.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won six out of their last eight games against Sacramento.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 141 vs. Sacramento 140
- Nov 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Sacramento 109
- Dec 02, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Sacramento 87
- Mar 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 05, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Sacramento 91
- Feb 01, 2016 - Sacramento 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Sacramento 129 vs. Milwaukee 118
