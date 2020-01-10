Watch Kings vs. Bucks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Sacramento

Current Records: Milwaukee 33-6; Sacramento 15-23

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 2-6 against the Milwaukee Bucks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Sacramento will take on Milwaukee at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after a few days off. If the contest is anything like Milwaukee's 141-140 victory from the last time they met February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was all tied up 53-53 at the half for the Kings and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but the Kings stepped up in the second half. The Kings took down Phoenix 114-103. Sacramento's G De'Aaron Fox filled up the stat sheet, picking up 27 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, winning 107-98. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo was the offensive standout of the matchup for Milwaukee, posting a double-double on 30 points and 13 boards.

The Kings aren't expected to pull this one out (the Bucks are favored by 8.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Kings might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Sacramento is now 15-23 while the Bucks sit at 33-6. The Kings are 6-8 after wins this year, the Bucks 26-6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Milwaukee have won six out of their last eight games against Sacramento.