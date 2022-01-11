Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a victory for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it's no sure thing at this point. After one quarter neither squad has the game in the bag, but Cleveland leads 28-24 over the Sacramento Kings. The Cavaliers have been led by center Jarrett Allen, who so far has six points along with nine rebounds and one block.

Cleveland and Sacramento both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Cleveland is out front, but they can't get complacent.

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Sacramento

Current Records: Cleveland 22-18; Sacramento 16-26

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Golden 1 Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Neither Sacramento nor Cleveland could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

On Sunday, the Kings lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road by a decisive 103-88 margin. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 17 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Cleveland received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 96-82 to the Golden State Warriors. Cleveland was down 79-60 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Darius Garland had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Sacramento is now 16-26 while the Cavaliers sit at 22-18. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento is third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 113.7 on average. Cleveland's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 102.4 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.

Dec 11, 2021 - Cleveland 117 vs. Sacramento 103

Mar 27, 2021 - Sacramento 100 vs. Cleveland 98

Mar 22, 2021 - Sacramento 119 vs. Cleveland 105

Apr 04, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Cleveland 104

Dec 07, 2018 - Sacramento 129 vs. Cleveland 110

Dec 27, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Cleveland 95

Dec 06, 2017 - Cleveland 101 vs. Sacramento 95

Jan 25, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. Cleveland 112

Jan 13, 2017 - Cleveland 120 vs. Sacramento 108

Mar 09, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Sacramento 111

Feb 08, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Sacramento 100

Injury Report for Sacramento

Maurice Harkless: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Richaun Holmes: Out (Covid-19)

Damian Jones: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Cleveland