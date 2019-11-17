Watch Kings vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kings vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 4-7; Boston 10-1
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are 1-7 against the Boston Celtics since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Sacramento will be playing in front of their home fans against Boston at 3:30 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. If the matchup is anything like Boston's 126-120 win from the last time they met March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Sacramento needed just a quick three to secure the win last Friday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 99-97.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Golden State Warriors 105-100. Boston's SF Jaylen Brown filled up the stat sheet. He had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds.
The Kings aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Boston's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. We'll see if Boston can repeat their recent success or if Sacramento bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Boston have won seven out of their last eight games against Sacramento.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Sacramento 120
- Mar 06, 2019 - Boston 111 vs. Sacramento 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Boston 104 vs. Sacramento 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 08, 2017 - Sacramento 108 vs. Boston 92
- Dec 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. Sacramento 92
- Feb 07, 2016 - Boston 128 vs. Sacramento 119
- Dec 03, 2015 - Boston 114 vs. Sacramento 97
