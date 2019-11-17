Watch Kings vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 4-7; Boston 10-1

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 1-7 against the Boston Celtics since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Sacramento will be playing in front of their home fans against Boston at 3:30 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. If the matchup is anything like Boston's 126-120 win from the last time they met March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Sacramento needed just a quick three to secure the win last Friday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 99-97.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Golden State Warriors 105-100. Boston's SF Jaylen Brown filled up the stat sheet. He had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Kings aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Boston's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. We'll see if Boston can repeat their recent success or if Sacramento bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last eight games against Sacramento.