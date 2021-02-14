Who's Playing
Memphis @ Sacramento
Current Records: Memphis 10-11; Sacramento 12-13
What to Know
This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.44 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
On Friday, Sacramento lost to the Orlando Magic at home by a decisive 123-112 margin. The top scorer for Sacramento was shooting guard Buddy Hield (19 points).
Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, falling 115-105. The Grizz was up 31-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Dillon Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sacramento and Memphis both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125
- Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89