Who's Playing

Memphis @ Sacramento

Current Records: Memphis 10-11; Sacramento 12-13

What to Know

This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.44 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

On Friday, Sacramento lost to the Orlando Magic at home by a decisive 123-112 margin. The top scorer for Sacramento was shooting guard Buddy Hield (19 points).

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, falling 115-105. The Grizz was up 31-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Dillon Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sacramento and Memphis both have nine wins in their last 18 games.