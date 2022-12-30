Who's Playing

Utah @ Sacramento

Current Records: Utah 19-18; Sacramento 18-15

What to Know

The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.08 points per game before their contest Friday. They are staying on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Golden 1 Center. Bragging rights belong to the Jazz for now since they're up 19-5 across their past 24 matchups.

It looks like Utah must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Wednesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 112-107 to the Golden State Warriors. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of point guard Mike Conley, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Sacramento proved too difficult a challenge. Sacramento escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 127-126. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 40-24 deficit. Shooting guard Malik Monk (33 points), point guard De'Aaron Fox (31 points), and center Domantas Sabonis (31 points) were the top scorers for Sacramento. Monk hadn't helped his team much against the Nuggets this past Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Malik Monk's points were the most he has had all year.

The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 18-15 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 19-18. In Sacramento's victory, De'Aaron Fox posted a double-double on 31 points and 13 assists and Domantas Sabonis dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes. We'll see if Utah have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $61.79

Odds

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.