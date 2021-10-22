Who's Playing
Utah @ Sacramento
Current Records: Utah 1-0; Sacramento 1-0
What to Know
The Utah Jazz are 15-5 against the Sacramento Kings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Jazz won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Utah's strategy against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Utah was the clear victor by a 107-86 margin over Oklahoma City. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established an 83-63 advantage. Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former posted a double-double on 21 boards and 16 points and the latter had 22 points.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Sacramento sidestepped the Portland Trail Blazers for a 124-121 win. Among those leading the charge for the Kings was Harrison Barnes, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 36 points and nine rebounds.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jazz and Sacramento clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.84
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Utah have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.
- May 16, 2021 - Utah 121 vs. Sacramento 99
- Apr 28, 2021 - Utah 154 vs. Sacramento 105
- Apr 10, 2021 - Utah 128 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 18, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 01, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. Utah 101
- Oct 26, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Sacramento 81
- Apr 05, 2019 - Utah 119 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 25, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. Sacramento 112
- Nov 21, 2018 - Sacramento 119 vs. Utah 110
- Oct 17, 2018 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 117
- Mar 17, 2018 - Utah 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah 98 vs. Sacramento 91
- Jan 17, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Sacramento 105
- Mar 29, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Sacramento 82
- Mar 05, 2017 - Utah 110 vs. Sacramento 109
- Dec 21, 2016 - Sacramento 94 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 10, 2016 - Utah 104 vs. Sacramento 84
- Mar 13, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Jan 14, 2016 - Sacramento 103 vs. Utah 101
- Dec 08, 2015 - Sacramento 114 vs. Utah 106