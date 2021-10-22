Who's Playing

Utah @ Sacramento

Current Records: Utah 1-0; Sacramento 1-0

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are 15-5 against the Sacramento Kings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Jazz won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Utah's strategy against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Utah was the clear victor by a 107-86 margin over Oklahoma City. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established an 83-63 advantage. Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former posted a double-double on 21 boards and 16 points and the latter had 22 points.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday Sacramento sidestepped the Portland Trail Blazers for a 124-121 win. Among those leading the charge for the Kings was Harrison Barnes, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 36 points and nine rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Jazz and Sacramento clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.84

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.