Watch Kings vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kings vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 0-5; Utah 4-1
Last Season Records: Sacramento 39-43; Utah 50-32
What to Know
Sacramento is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.6 points per game. They will be playing in front of their home fans against Utah at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings stagger into the contest hobbled by five consecutive losses while Utah skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.
The point spread favored Sacramento on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to Charlotte 118-111. Sacramento's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SF Harrison Barnes, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards, and SF Richaun Holmes, who had 17 points along with nine boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with the L.A. Clippers as they won 110-96. No one put up better numbers for Utah than PG Mike Conley, who really brought his A game. He shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five dimes.
Utah's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 0-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Jazz enter the matchup with only 92.4 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Sacramento 81
- Apr 05, 2019 - Utah 119 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 25, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. Sacramento 112
- Nov 21, 2018 - Sacramento 119 vs. Utah 110
- Oct 17, 2018 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 117
- Mar 17, 2018 - Utah 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah 98 vs. Sacramento 91
- Jan 17, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Sacramento 105
- Mar 29, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Sacramento 82
- Mar 05, 2017 - Utah 110 vs. Sacramento 109
- Dec 21, 2016 - Sacramento 94 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 10, 2016 - Utah 104 vs. Sacramento 84
- Mar 13, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Jan 14, 2016 - Sacramento 103 vs. Utah 101
- Dec 08, 2015 - Sacramento 114 vs. Utah 106
