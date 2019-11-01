Watch Kings vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 0-5; Utah 4-1

Last Season Records: Sacramento 39-43; Utah 50-32

What to Know

Sacramento is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.6 points per game. They will be playing in front of their home fans against Utah at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings stagger into the contest hobbled by five consecutive losses while Utah skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The point spread favored Sacramento on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to Charlotte 118-111. Sacramento's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SF Harrison Barnes, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards, and SF Richaun Holmes, who had 17 points along with nine boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with the L.A. Clippers as they won 110-96. No one put up better numbers for Utah than PG Mike Conley, who really brought his A game. He shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five dimes.

Utah's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 0-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacramento has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Jazz enter the matchup with only 92.4 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.