Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Sacramento
Current Records: Los Angeles 24-12; Sacramento 13-21
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.29 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Sacramento's 136-122 victory from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Kings were just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 127-126 to the Charlotte Hornets. Sacramento's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and seven assists, and small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 28 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, falling 114-104. Small forward LeBron James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 38 points and six assists along with five boards.
Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won ten out of their last 19 games against Los Angeles.
- Aug 13, 2020 - Sacramento 136 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Feb 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 114
- Dec 27, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Sacramento 86
- Apr 01, 2018 - Sacramento 84 vs. Los Angeles 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Sacramento 86
- Nov 22, 2017 - Sacramento 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Apr 07, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 14, 2017 - Sacramento 97 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Dec 12, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Sacramento 91
- Mar 15, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 20, 2016 - Sacramento 112 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Jan 07, 2016 - Sacramento 118 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Oct 30, 2015 - Sacramento 132 vs. Los Angeles 114