Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Sacramento

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-12; Sacramento 13-21

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.29 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Sacramento's 136-122 victory from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings were just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 127-126 to the Charlotte Hornets. Sacramento's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and seven assists, and small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 28 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, falling 114-104. Small forward LeBron James put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 38 points and six assists along with five boards.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Sacramento have won ten out of their last 19 games against Los Angeles.