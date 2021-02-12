Who's Playing

Orlando @ Sacramento

Current Records: Orlando 9-17; Sacramento 12-12

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.25 points per game. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory.

The Kings came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, falling 119-111. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard De'Aaron Fox, who posted a double-double on 34 points and ten assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 111-105 to the Golden State Warriors. The top scorer for Orlando was center Nikola Vucevic (25 points).

Sacramento is now 12-12 while Orlando sits at 9-17. The Kings are 5-6 after losses this year, the Magic 4-12.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Kings are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won seven out of their last 11 games against Orlando.