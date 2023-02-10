Who's Playing

Dallas @ Sacramento

Current Records: Dallas 30-26; Sacramento 31-23

What to Know

After seven games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center. Allowing an average of 116.83 points per game, Sacramento has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

The Kings came out on top in a nail-biter against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, sneaking past 130-128. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 dimes along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104 on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving (24 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, Sacramento and the Mavericks were neck-and-neck, but Sacramento came up empty-handed after a 114-113 defeat. Maybe the Kings will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Sacramento have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.