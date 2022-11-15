Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Sacramento

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-8; Sacramento 6-6

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.67 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Golden 1 Center. Brooklyn will need to watch out since the Kings have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Sacramento beat the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 39-26 deficit. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 22 boards, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was not particularly close, with Brooklyn falling 116-103. Power forward Kevin Durant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Sacramento found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 109-85 punch to the gut against the Nets when the two teams previously met in February. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.20

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won nine out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.