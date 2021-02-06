Who's Playing

Denver @ Sacramento

Current Records: Denver 12-9; Sacramento 10-11

What to Know

This Saturday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.81 points per matchup. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento will be hoping to build upon the 125-115 win they picked up against Denver when they previously played in December.

The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 victory. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, Denver has to be hurting after a devastating 114-93 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Power forward Paul Millsap wasn't much of a difference maker for Denver; Millsap finished with only six points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 10-11 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 12-9. We'll see if the Kings can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.