Who's Playing
Denver @ Sacramento
Current Records: Denver 12-9; Sacramento 10-11
What to Know
This Saturday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.81 points per matchup. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento will be hoping to build upon the 125-115 win they picked up against Denver when they previously played in December.
The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 victory. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 dimes.
Meanwhile, Denver has to be hurting after a devastating 114-93 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Power forward Paul Millsap wasn't much of a difference maker for Denver; Millsap finished with only six points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 10-11 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 12-9. We'll see if the Kings can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won ten out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 29, 2020 - Sacramento 125 vs. Denver 115
- Dec 23, 2020 - Sacramento 124 vs. Denver 122
- Dec 29, 2019 - Denver 120 vs. Sacramento 115
- Nov 30, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 28, 2019 - Denver 101 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 13, 2019 - Denver 120 vs. Sacramento 118
- Jan 03, 2019 - Denver 117 vs. Sacramento 113
- Oct 23, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Sacramento 112
- Mar 11, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. Sacramento 104
- Jan 06, 2018 - Sacramento 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 20, 2017 - Denver 114 vs. Sacramento 98
- Oct 21, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Sacramento 79
- Mar 11, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Sacramento 92
- Mar 06, 2017 - Denver 108 vs. Sacramento 96
- Feb 23, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 02, 2016 - Sacramento 115 vs. Denver 106
- Feb 23, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 19, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 110