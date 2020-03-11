Watch Kings vs. Pelicans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Sacramento

Current Records: New Orleans 28-36; Sacramento 28-36

What to Know

This Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.02 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Despite their defensive woes, the Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.19 points per game.

New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Sunday as they won 120-107. Point guard Jrue Holiday continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 37 points and eight assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 118-113 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic wasn't much of a difference maker for the Kings and finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

This next contest is expected to be close, with New Orleans going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New Orleans got away with a 117-115 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Sacramento have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.75

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.