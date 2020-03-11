Watch Kings vs. Pelicans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kings vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Sacramento
Current Records: New Orleans 28-36; Sacramento 28-36
What to Know
This Wednesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.02 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Despite their defensive woes, the Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.19 points per game.
New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Sunday as they won 120-107. Point guard Jrue Holiday continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 37 points and eight assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 118-113 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic wasn't much of a difference maker for the Kings and finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
This next contest is expected to be close, with New Orleans going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
New Orleans got away with a 117-115 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Sacramento have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.75
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 04, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 28, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Sacramento 118
- Dec 23, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. New Orleans 117
- Oct 19, 2018 - New Orleans 149 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 07, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 101
- Jan 30, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. New Orleans 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. New Orleans 109
- Oct 26, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 31, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 89
- Feb 12, 2017 - Sacramento 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 16, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 108
- Mar 07, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 28, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 105
- Jan 13, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Sacramento 97
