Who's Playing

Toronto @ Sacramento

Current Records: Toronto 21-27; Sacramento 27-19

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.

The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Sacramento proved too difficult a challenge. The Kings steamrolled past Memphis 133-100 at home. Sacramento's center Trey Lyles looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 24 points and seven boards. Lyles hadn't helped his team much against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Lyles' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Toronto picked up a 125-116 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Toronto relied on the efforts of point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 28 points, and small forward Scottie Barnes, who had 19 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

The Kings are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count the Raptors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.77

Odds

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.