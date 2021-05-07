Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Sacramento

Current Records: San Antonio 31-34; Sacramento 29-37

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

The Kings didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday as they won 104-93. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and six steals.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: San Antonio lost to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 126-94. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-42. Small forward Keldon Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Johnson played for 26 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 29-37 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 31-34. Allowing an average of 118.08 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.