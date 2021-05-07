Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Sacramento
Current Records: San Antonio 31-34; Sacramento 29-37
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.
The Kings didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday as they won 104-93. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and six steals.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: San Antonio lost to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 126-94. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-42. Small forward Keldon Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Johnson played for 26 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Sacramento's victory lifted them to 29-37 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 31-34. Allowing an average of 118.08 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 31, 2021 - San Antonio 120 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 29, 2021 - Sacramento 132 vs. San Antonio 115
- Jul 31, 2020 - San Antonio 129 vs. Sacramento 120
- Feb 08, 2020 - Sacramento 122 vs. San Antonio 102
- Dec 06, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Mar 31, 2019 - Sacramento 113 vs. San Antonio 106
- Feb 04, 2019 - Sacramento 127 vs. San Antonio 112
- Nov 12, 2018 - Sacramento 104 vs. San Antonio 99
- Apr 09, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 08, 2018 - San Antonio 107 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 23, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 19, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Sacramento 102
- Mar 08, 2017 - San Antonio 114 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 16, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Sacramento 105
- Oct 27, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 05, 2016 - San Antonio 104 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 24, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 92
- Nov 09, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Sacramento 88