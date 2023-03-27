Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Sacramento

Current Records: Minnesota 38-37; Sacramento 45-29

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.54 points per game before their contest Monday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET March 27 at Golden 1 Center. If the matchup is anything like their 138-134 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings beat the Utah Jazz 121-113 this past Saturday. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dubs, sneaking past 99-96. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Kyle Anderson, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes, and center Naz Reid, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count Minnesota out just yet.

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.00

The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Minnesota have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.