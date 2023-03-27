Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Sacramento
Current Records: Minnesota 38-37; Sacramento 45-29
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.54 points per game before their contest Monday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET March 27 at Golden 1 Center. If the matchup is anything like their 138-134 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Kings beat the Utah Jazz 121-113 this past Saturday. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dubs, sneaking past 99-96. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Kyle Anderson, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes, and center Naz Reid, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.
Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count Minnesota out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.00
Odds
The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Minnesota have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Minnesota 138 vs. Sacramento 134
- Jan 30, 2023 - Sacramento 118 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 28, 2023 - Minnesota 117 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 09, 2022 - Sacramento 132 vs. Minnesota 119
- Feb 08, 2022 - Minnesota 134 vs. Sacramento 114
- Nov 17, 2021 - Minnesota 107 vs. Sacramento 97
- Apr 21, 2021 - Sacramento 128 vs. Minnesota 125
- Apr 20, 2021 - Minnesota 134 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Sacramento 106
- Feb 03, 2020 - Sacramento 113 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 27, 2020 - Sacramento 133 vs. Minnesota 129
- Dec 26, 2019 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Feb 25, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2018 - Minnesota 132 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 12, 2018 - Sacramento 141 vs. Minnesota 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Sacramento 121 vs. Minnesota 110
- Feb 26, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 11, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 14, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2017 - Sacramento 123 vs. Minnesota 117
- Feb 27, 2017 - Minnesota 102 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 23, 2016 - Sacramento 109 vs. Minnesota 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 07, 2016 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 23, 2016 - Minnesota 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Dec 18, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 27, 2015 - Minnesota 101 vs. Sacramento 91