Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 0-1; Portland 0-1
Last Season Records: Sacramento 39-43; Portland 53-29
What to Know
Portland is 11-3 against Sacramento since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. If the match is anything like Portland's 136-131 victory from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Trail Blazers couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, Denver took down Portland 108-100. SG CJ McCollum had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only 12 points and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Sacramento turned the ball over 12 times more than Phoenix on Wednesday, and that sloppy play cost them. Sacramento found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 124-95 punch to the gut against Phoenix. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Sacramento was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Portland have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.
