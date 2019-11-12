Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 3-6; Portland 4-6
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers are 12-3 against the Sacramento Kings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Portland will head out on the road to face off against Sacramento at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contest
s.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 124-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks. G Damian Lillard was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Trail Blazers, as he had 30 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Sacramento and Atlanta last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Sacramento wrapped it up with a 121-109 victory.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Trail Blazers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 5-4-1 all in all.
Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 4-6 and the Kings to 3-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Trail Blazers and the Kings clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Oct 25, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 10, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Sacramento 131
- Jan 14, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. Portland 107
- Jan 01, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 27, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Sacramento 99
- Feb 09, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 18, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 17, 2017 - Sacramento 86 vs. Portland 82
- Dec 28, 2016 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 89
- Dec 20, 2016 - Sacramento 126 vs. Portland 121
- Nov 11, 2016 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Sacramento 93
- Jan 26, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 27, 2015 - Portland 98 vs. Sacramento 94
