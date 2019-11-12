Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 3-6; Portland 4-6

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 12-3 against the Sacramento Kings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Portland will head out on the road to face off against Sacramento at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contest

s.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 124-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks. G Damian Lillard was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Trail Blazers, as he had 30 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Sacramento and Atlanta last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Sacramento wrapped it up with a 121-109 victory.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Trail Blazers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 5-4-1 all in all.

Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 4-6 and the Kings to 3-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Trail Blazers and the Kings clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.