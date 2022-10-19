Who's Playing
Portland @ Sacramento
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10 p.m. ET October 19th at Golden 1 Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Sacramento (30-52), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Portland struggled last season, too, ending up 27-55.
A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kings ranked second worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 115.8 on average. The Trail Blazers experienced some struggles of their own as theys allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 47.90% from the floor, which was the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.67
Odds
The Kings are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.
