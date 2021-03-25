Who's Playing

Golden State @ Sacramento

Current Records: Golden State 22-22; Sacramento 19-25

What to Know

This Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.05 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET March 25 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 57-57 at the half for the Kings and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 110-108 victory. Point guard De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 37 points.

Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, falling 108-98. Small forward Andrew Wiggins wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; Wiggins played for 33 minutes with.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Kings were pulverized by the Warriors 137-106 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.