Watch Kings vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kings vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Sacramento
Current Records: Golden State 9-28; Sacramento 13-23
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Golden State and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The Warriors opened the new year with a less-than-successful 111-104 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. SF Glenn Robinson III had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Sacramento needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 117-115 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from SF Harrison Barnes, who had 30 points.
Sacramento is now 13-23 while Golden State sits at 9-28. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Kings have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.95
Odds
The Kings are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Golden State 79
- Feb 21, 2019 - Golden State 125 vs. Sacramento 123
- Jan 05, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 14, 2018 - Golden State 130 vs. Sacramento 125
- Nov 24, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Mar 31, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 16, 2018 - Sacramento 98 vs. Golden State 93
- Feb 02, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 27, 2017 - Sacramento 110 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 15, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 08, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 106
- Jan 09, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Sacramento 116
- Dec 28, 2015 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 07, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Sacramento 94
