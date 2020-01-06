Watch Kings vs. Warriors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Sacramento

Current Records: Golden State 9-28; Sacramento 13-23

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Golden State and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Warriors opened the new year with a less-than-successful 111-104 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. SF Glenn Robinson III had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Sacramento needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 117-115 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from SF Harrison Barnes, who had 30 points.

Sacramento is now 13-23 while Golden State sits at 9-28. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Kings have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.95

Odds

The Kings are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.