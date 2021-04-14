Who's Playing

Washington @ Sacramento

Current Records: Washington 20-33; Sacramento 22-32

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Sacramento Kings and are hoping to record their first win since March 11 of 2019. The Wizards will hit the road for the sixth straight game as they head to Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while Sacramento will be looking to right the ship.

Things were close when Washington and the Utah Jazz clashed on Monday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 125-121. It was another big night for Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 25 points, 14 dimes, and 14 rebounds. That's the fifth consecutive matchup in which Westbrook has had at least 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Sacramento came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, falling 117-110. The losing side was boosted by point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 43 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

Sacramento's defeat took them down to 22-32 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 20-33. Allowing an average of 118.67 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.