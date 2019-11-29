Watch Knicks vs. 76ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: New York 4-14; Philadelphia 12-6

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Division battle as the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

It looks like New York got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They suffered a grim 126-98 defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The Knicks were down 89-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

As for Philadelphia, Philadelphia has more to be thankful for after their game against the Sacramento Kings. Philadelphia managed a 97-91 victory over Sacramento. Among those leading the charge for the 76ers was C Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 16 rebounds. Embiid's performance made up for a slower contest against Toronto on Monday.

The last time the two teams met in November, New York was in the race but had to settle for second with a 109-104 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 17 games against New York.