Watch Knicks vs. 76ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Knicks vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: New York 4-14; Philadelphia 12-6
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic Division battle as the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
It looks like New York got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They suffered a grim 126-98 defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The Knicks were down 89-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
As for Philadelphia, Philadelphia has more to be thankful for after their game against the Sacramento Kings. Philadelphia managed a 97-91 victory over Sacramento. Among those leading the charge for the 76ers was C Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 16 rebounds. Embiid's performance made up for a slower contest against Toronto on Monday.
The last time the two teams met in November, New York was in the race but had to settle for second with a 109-104 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 17 games against New York.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 104
- Feb 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 126 vs. New York 111
- Jan 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 131 vs. New York 109
- Nov 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New York 91
- Mar 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 101
- Mar 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 110
- Feb 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 92
- Dec 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Mar 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 102
- Feb 25, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Jan 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 98 vs. New York 97
- Apr 08, 2016 - New York 109 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Jan 18, 2016 - New York 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Dec 18, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 02, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Philadelphia 87
