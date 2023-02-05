Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ New York

Current Records: Philadelphia 34-17; New York 28-26

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the New York Knicks. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Philadelphia and the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the 76ers wrapped it up with a 137-125 win on the road. The Sixers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-128. One thing holding the Knicks back was the mediocre play of small forward R.J. Barrett, who did not have his best game: he played for 43 minutes with 6-for-21 shooting.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Philadelphia's victory brought them up to 34-17 while New York's defeat pulled them down to 28-26. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Sixers rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 111 on average. As for the Knicks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won 20 out of their last 29 games against New York.