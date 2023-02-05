Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ New York
Current Records: Philadelphia 34-17; New York 28-26
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the New York Knicks. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Philadelphia and the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the 76ers wrapped it up with a 137-125 win on the road. The Sixers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-128. One thing holding the Knicks back was the mediocre play of small forward R.J. Barrett, who did not have his best game: he played for 43 minutes with 6-for-21 shooting.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Philadelphia's victory brought them up to 34-17 while New York's defeat pulled them down to 28-26. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Sixers rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 111 on average. As for the Knicks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 20 out of their last 29 games against New York.
- Dec 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 119 vs. New York 112
- Nov 04, 2022 - New York 106 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Mar 02, 2022 - Philadelphia 123 vs. New York 108
- Feb 27, 2022 - Philadelphia 125 vs. New York 109
- Nov 08, 2021 - New York 103 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 26, 2021 - New York 112 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Mar 21, 2021 - Philadelphia 101 vs. New York 100
- Mar 16, 2021 - Philadelphia 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 26, 2020 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 89
- Feb 27, 2020 - Philadelphia 115 vs. New York 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Philadelphia 90 vs. New York 87
- Nov 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 101 vs. New York 95
- Nov 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 104
- Feb 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 126 vs. New York 111
- Jan 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 131 vs. New York 109
- Nov 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New York 91
- Mar 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 101
- Mar 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 110
- Feb 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 92
- Dec 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Mar 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 102
- Feb 25, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Jan 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 98 vs. New York 97
- Apr 08, 2016 - New York 109 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Jan 18, 2016 - New York 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Dec 18, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 02, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Philadelphia 87