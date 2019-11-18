Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: New York 3-10; Cleveland 4-8
What to Know
The New York Knicks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
New York needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 103-102. C Mitchell Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Sunday, losing 114-95. Cleveland was down 95-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
The Knicks have some work to do to even out the 2-14 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 209
Series History
Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 16 games against New York.
- Nov 10, 2019 - Cleveland 108 vs. New York 87
- Feb 28, 2019 - Cleveland 125 vs. New York 118
- Feb 11, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. New York 106
- Apr 11, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. New York 109
- Nov 13, 2017 - Cleveland 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 29, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 104
- Feb 04, 2017 - Cleveland 111 vs. New York 104
- Dec 07, 2016 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 94
- Oct 25, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. New York 88
- Mar 26, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 93
- Dec 23, 2015 - Cleveland 91 vs. New York 84
- Nov 13, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. New York 84
- Nov 04, 2015 - Cleveland 96 vs. New York 86
