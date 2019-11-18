Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: New York 3-10; Cleveland 4-8

What to Know

The New York Knicks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

New York needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 103-102. C Mitchell Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Sunday, losing 114-95. Cleveland was down 95-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New York are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Knicks have some work to do to even out the 2-14 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 209

Series History

Cleveland have won 14 out of their last 16 games against New York.