Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New York

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 1-0; New York 0-1

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the New York Knicks in a playoff matchup at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

New York is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Hawks skirted by New York 107-105 thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Trae Young as the clock expired. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to Young, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten dimes along with seven rebounds.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 1-0 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.