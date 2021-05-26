Who's Playing
Atlanta @ New York
Regular Season Records: Atlanta 1-0; New York 0-1
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the New York Knicks in a playoff matchup at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
New York is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Hawks skirted by New York 107-105 thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Trae Young as the clock expired. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to Young, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten dimes along with seven rebounds.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 1-0 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New York have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.
- May 23, 2021 - Atlanta 107 vs. New York 105
- Apr 21, 2021 - New York 137 vs. Atlanta 127
- Feb 15, 2021 - New York 123 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 04, 2021 - New York 113 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 11, 2020 - New York 136 vs. Atlanta 131
- Feb 09, 2020 - Atlanta 140 vs. New York 135
- Dec 17, 2019 - New York 143 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Atlanta 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Atlanta 114 vs. New York 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - New York 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 04, 2018 - Atlanta 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 10, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 24, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. New York 104
- Jan 29, 2017 - Atlanta 142 vs. New York 139
- Jan 16, 2017 - Atlanta 108 vs. New York 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. New York 98
- Nov 20, 2016 - New York 104 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 05, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 03, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 98
- Oct 29, 2015 - Atlanta 112 vs. New York 101