Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New York

Current Records: Atlanta 13-11; New York 11-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Atlanta Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

Atlanta came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, falling 121-114. Point guard Dejounte Murray (24 points) and point guard Trae Young (23 points) were the top scorers for Atlanta. That's the fourth consecutive game in which Trae Young has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, New York strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 92-81. The top scorer for New York was point guard Jalen Brunson (23 points).

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Knicks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Atlanta.