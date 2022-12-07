Who's Playing
Atlanta @ New York
Current Records: Atlanta 13-11; New York 11-13
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Atlanta Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.
Atlanta came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, falling 121-114. Point guard Dejounte Murray (24 points) and point guard Trae Young (23 points) were the top scorers for Atlanta. That's the fourth consecutive game in which Trae Young has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, New York strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 92-81. The top scorer for New York was point guard Jalen Brunson (23 points).
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Knicks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.90
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Atlanta.
- Nov 02, 2022 - Atlanta 112 vs. New York 99
- Mar 22, 2022 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 111
- Jan 15, 2022 - New York 117 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 25, 2021 - New York 101 vs. Atlanta 87
- Nov 27, 2021 - New York 99 vs. Atlanta 90
- Jun 02, 2021 - Atlanta 103 vs. New York 89
- May 30, 2021 - Atlanta 113 vs. New York 96
- May 28, 2021 - Atlanta 105 vs. New York 94
- May 26, 2021 - New York 101 vs. Atlanta 92
- May 23, 2021 - Atlanta 107 vs. New York 105
- Apr 21, 2021 - New York 137 vs. Atlanta 127
- Feb 15, 2021 - New York 123 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 04, 2021 - New York 113 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 11, 2020 - New York 136 vs. Atlanta 131
- Feb 09, 2020 - Atlanta 140 vs. New York 135
- Dec 17, 2019 - New York 143 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Atlanta 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Atlanta 114 vs. New York 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - New York 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 04, 2018 - Atlanta 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 10, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 24, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. New York 104
- Jan 29, 2017 - Atlanta 142 vs. New York 139
- Jan 16, 2017 - Atlanta 108 vs. New York 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. New York 98
- Nov 20, 2016 - New York 104 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 05, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 03, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 98
- Oct 29, 2015 - Atlanta 112 vs. New York 101