Watch Knicks vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Knicks vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ New York
Current Records: Atlanta 6-21; New York 6-21
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.78 points per matchup in their matchup on Tuesday. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Hawks' scoring has been on the decline the past four games, which is obviously a trend New York hopes will continue.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- the Hawks prevailed over the Los Angeles Lakers 101-96 on Sunday. SF De'Andre Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hawks; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-10, 8-point finish.
Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 111-105 to the Denver Nuggets. The losing side was boosted by G Frank Ntilikina, who had 13 points in addition to five rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Atlanta is third worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.1 on average. New York has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Atlanta have won eight out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Feb 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Atlanta 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Atlanta 114 vs. New York 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - New York 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 04, 2018 - Atlanta 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 10, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 24, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. New York 104
- Jan 29, 2017 - Atlanta 142 vs. New York 139
- Jan 16, 2017 - Atlanta 108 vs. New York 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. New York 98
- Nov 20, 2016 - New York 104 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 05, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 03, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 98
- Oct 29, 2015 - Atlanta 112 vs. New York 101
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Mavs' Doncic (ankle) 'progressing well'
Doncic injured his ankle early in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat
-
CP3 leads 26-point comeback vs. Bulls
Chris Paul helped the Thunder match their largest comeback in franchise history on Monday night
-
Rockets come back from 25 down vs. Spurs
The Rockets got their revenge against the Spurs on Monday
-
Mavericks end Bucks' 18-game streak
Porzingis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds and hit two huge 3s to seal the win in the...
-
Rui injured by groin kick from teammate
The Wizards' top draft pick fell victim to friendly fire on Monday
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 16 lineups, picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans