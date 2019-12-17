Watch Knicks vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New York

Current Records: Atlanta 6-21; New York 6-21

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.78 points per matchup in their matchup on Tuesday. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Hawks' scoring has been on the decline the past four games, which is obviously a trend New York hopes will continue.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- the Hawks prevailed over the Los Angeles Lakers 101-96 on Sunday. SF De'Andre Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hawks; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-10, 8-point finish.

Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 111-105 to the Denver Nuggets. The losing side was boosted by G Frank Ntilikina, who had 13 points in addition to five rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Atlanta is third worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.1 on average. New York has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 15 games against New York.