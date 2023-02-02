Who's Playing
Miami @ New York
Current Records: Miami 29-23; New York 27-25
What to Know
The Miami Heat will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. They should still be riding high after a win, while the New York Knicks will be looking to right the ship.
The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Heat proved too difficult a challenge. Miami skirted past Cleveland 100-97. Small forward Jimmy Butler (23 points) was the top scorer for Miami.
Meanwhile, New York fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-123. Point guard Jalen Brunson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 37 points and six assists.
Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 115-111. In other words, don't count the Knicks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $82.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 22 games against New York.
