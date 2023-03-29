Who's Playing

Miami @ New York

Current Records: Miami 40-36; New York 43-33

What to Know

The Miami Heat might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET March 29 at Madison Square Garden. If the matchup is anything like the Heat's 127-120 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Miami ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played on Tuesday, losing 106-92. A silver lining for Miami was the play of point guard Tyler Herro, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and six dimes.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely New York's strategy against the Houston Rockets on Monday. New York put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 137-115 victory. Point guard Immanuel Quickley had a stellar game for the Knicks as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and nine assists.

The Heat are expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Miami is now 40-36 while New York sits at 43-33. New York is 27-15 after wins this year, and Miami is 21-14 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $157.83

Odds

The Knicks are a 4-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 16 out of their last 25 games against New York.