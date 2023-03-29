Who's Playing
Miami @ New York
Current Records: Miami 40-36; New York 43-33
What to Know
The Miami Heat might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET March 29 at Madison Square Garden. If the matchup is anything like the Heat's 127-120 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Miami ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played on Tuesday, losing 106-92. A silver lining for Miami was the play of point guard Tyler Herro, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and six dimes.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely New York's strategy against the Houston Rockets on Monday. New York put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 137-115 victory. Point guard Immanuel Quickley had a stellar game for the Knicks as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and nine assists.
The Heat are expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Miami is now 40-36 while New York sits at 43-33. New York is 27-15 after wins this year, and Miami is 21-14 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $157.83
Odds
The Knicks are a 4-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Miami have won 16 out of their last 25 games against New York.
- Mar 22, 2023 - Miami 127 vs. New York 120
- Mar 03, 2023 - New York 122 vs. Miami 120
- Feb 02, 2023 - New York 106 vs. Miami 104
- Mar 25, 2022 - New York 111 vs. Miami 103
- Feb 25, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. New York 100
- Jan 26, 2022 - Miami 110 vs. New York 96
- Mar 29, 2021 - Miami 98 vs. New York 88
- Feb 09, 2021 - Miami 98 vs. New York 96
- Feb 07, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. New York 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - New York 124 vs. Miami 121
- Dec 20, 2019 - Miami 129 vs. New York 114
- Mar 30, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. New York 92
- Jan 27, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. New York 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Miami 110 vs. New York 87
- Apr 06, 2018 - New York 122 vs. Miami 98
- Mar 21, 2018 - Miami 119 vs. New York 98
- Jan 05, 2018 - Miami 107 vs. New York 103
- Nov 29, 2017 - New York 115 vs. Miami 86
- Mar 31, 2017 - New York 98 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. New York 88
- Dec 06, 2016 - New York 114 vs. Miami 103
- Feb 28, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. New York 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - New York 98 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 27, 2015 - Miami 97 vs. New York 78
- Nov 23, 2015 - Miami 95 vs. New York 78