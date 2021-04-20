Who's Playing
Charlotte @ New York
Current Records: Charlotte 28-28; New York 31-27
What to Know
The New York Knicks haven't won a contest against the Charlotte Hornets since Dec. 14 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. New York has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. ET April 20 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 122-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten dimes along with five steals. Randle's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-101 on Sunday. Shooting guard Terry Rozier continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-13 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 34 points, ten assists, and eight boards.
The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a nine-game streak of ATS wins.
New York suffered a grim 109-88 defeat to the Hornets in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe New York will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 18 games against New York.
- Jan 11, 2021 - Charlotte 109 vs. New York 88
- Feb 26, 2020 - Charlotte 107 vs. New York 101
- Jan 28, 2020 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 92
- Nov 16, 2019 - Charlotte 103 vs. New York 102
- Jan 28, 2019 - Charlotte 101 vs. New York 92
- Dec 14, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Charlotte 124
- Dec 09, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 26, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. New York 128
- Mar 17, 2018 - New York 124 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 18, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. New York 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - New York 118 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 27, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Charlotte 107
- Nov 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. New York 102
- Nov 25, 2016 - New York 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 06, 2016 - Charlotte 111 vs. New York 97
- Jan 23, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 84
- Nov 17, 2015 - New York 102 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Charlotte 95 vs. New York 93