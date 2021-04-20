Who's Playing

Charlotte @ New York

Current Records: Charlotte 28-28; New York 31-27

What to Know

The New York Knicks haven't won a contest against the Charlotte Hornets since Dec. 14 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. New York has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. ET April 20 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 122-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten dimes along with five steals. Randle's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-101 on Sunday. Shooting guard Terry Rozier continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-13 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 34 points, ten assists, and eight boards.

The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a nine-game streak of ATS wins.

New York suffered a grim 109-88 defeat to the Hornets in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe New York will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 18 games against New York.