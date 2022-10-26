Who's Playing

Charlotte @ New York

Current Records: Charlotte 2-1; New York 2-1

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Charlotte wrapped it up with a 126-109 win on the road. Center Nick Richards was the offensive standout of the game for Charlotte, posting a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 115-102. New York's power forward Julius Randle looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 2-1 all in all.

The wins brought the Hornets up to 2-1 and the Knicks to 2-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte ranks third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.50% on the season. But New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Odds

The Knicks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 24 games against New York.