Who's Playing
Charlotte @ New York
Current Records: Charlotte 2-1; New York 2-1
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Charlotte wrapped it up with a 126-109 win on the road. Center Nick Richards was the offensive standout of the game for Charlotte, posting a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 115-102. New York's power forward Julius Randle looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards.
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 2-1 all in all.
The wins brought the Hornets up to 2-1 and the Knicks to 2-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte ranks third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.50% on the season. But New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.00
Odds
The Knicks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 24 games against New York.
- Mar 30, 2022 - Charlotte 125 vs. New York 114
- Mar 23, 2022 - New York 121 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 17, 2022 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 87
- Nov 12, 2021 - Charlotte 104 vs. New York 96
- May 15, 2021 - New York 118 vs. Charlotte 109
- Apr 20, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Charlotte 97
- Jan 11, 2021 - Charlotte 109 vs. New York 88
- Feb 26, 2020 - Charlotte 107 vs. New York 101
- Jan 28, 2020 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 92
- Nov 16, 2019 - Charlotte 103 vs. New York 102
- Jan 28, 2019 - Charlotte 101 vs. New York 92
- Dec 14, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Charlotte 124
- Dec 09, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 26, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. New York 128
- Mar 17, 2018 - New York 124 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 18, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. New York 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - New York 118 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 27, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Charlotte 107
- Nov 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. New York 102
- Nov 25, 2016 - New York 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 06, 2016 - Charlotte 111 vs. New York 97
- Jan 23, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 84
- Nov 17, 2015 - New York 102 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Charlotte 95 vs. New York 93