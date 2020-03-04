Watch Knicks vs. Jazz: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah @ New York

Current Records: Utah 38-22; New York 19-42

What to Know

The New York Knicks haven't won a contest against the Utah Jazz since Jan. 19 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. New York's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Utah at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchups.

The Knicks escaped with a win against the Houston Rockets by the margin of a single basket, 125-123. Among those leading the charge for New York was shooting guard R.J. Barrett, who had 27 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Jazz's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The Jazz had enough points to win and then some against Cleveland, taking their matchup 126-113. Utah can attribute much of their success to center Rudy Gobert, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks, and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points, six dimes and seven rebounds.

New York isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Knicks are now 19-42 while Utah sits at 38-22. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.4 on average. To make matters even worse for New York, the Jazz enter the contest with a 47.50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Utah's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last nine games against New York.