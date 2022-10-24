Who's Playing

Orlando @ New York

Current Records: Orlando 0-3; New York 1-1

What to Know

The New York Knicks will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, New York and Orlando will really light up the scoreboard.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Knicks' strategy against the Detroit Pistons this past Friday. New York blew past Detroit 130-106. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-52. Point guard Immanuel Quickley (20 points) and small forward R.J. Barrett (18 points) were the top scorers for New York. Immanuel Quickley's performance made up for a slower contest against the Memphis Grizzlies last week.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 68-68 at halftime, but the Magic were not quite the Boston Celtics' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 126-120 to the Celtics. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of shooting guard Terrence Ross, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

New York's win lifted them to 1-1 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. We'll see if the Knicks can repeat their recent success or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortune.

Odds

The Knicks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Orlando have won 13 out of their last 24 games against New York.