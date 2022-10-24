Who's Playing
Orlando @ New York
Current Records: Orlando 0-3; New York 1-1
What to Know
The New York Knicks will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, New York and Orlando will really light up the scoreboard.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Knicks' strategy against the Detroit Pistons this past Friday. New York blew past Detroit 130-106. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-52. Point guard Immanuel Quickley (20 points) and small forward R.J. Barrett (18 points) were the top scorers for New York. Immanuel Quickley's performance made up for a slower contest against the Memphis Grizzlies last week.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 68-68 at halftime, but the Magic were not quite the Boston Celtics' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 126-120 to the Celtics. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of shooting guard Terrence Ross, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 29 points.
New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.
New York's win lifted them to 1-1 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. We'll see if the Knicks can repeat their recent success or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Knicks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Orlando have won 13 out of their last 24 games against New York.
- Apr 03, 2022 - New York 118 vs. Orlando 88
- Nov 17, 2021 - Orlando 104 vs. New York 98
- Oct 24, 2021 - Orlando 110 vs. New York 104
- Oct 22, 2021 - New York 121 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 18, 2021 - New York 94 vs. Orlando 93
- Feb 17, 2021 - Orlando 107 vs. New York 89
- Jan 18, 2021 - New York 91 vs. Orlando 84
- Feb 06, 2020 - New York 105 vs. Orlando 103
- Oct 30, 2019 - Orlando 95 vs. New York 83
- Apr 03, 2019 - Orlando 114 vs. New York 100
- Feb 26, 2019 - New York 108 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 18, 2018 - Orlando 131 vs. New York 117
- Nov 11, 2018 - Orlando 115 vs. New York 89
- Apr 03, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. New York 73
- Feb 22, 2018 - New York 120 vs. Orlando 113
- Dec 03, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. New York 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. New York 99
- Mar 06, 2017 - New York 113 vs. Orlando 105
- Mar 01, 2017 - New York 101 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 02, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. New York 103
- Dec 22, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Orlando 95
- Feb 26, 2016 - New York 108 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 21, 2015 - Orlando 107 vs. New York 99
- Nov 25, 2015 - Orlando 100 vs. New York 91