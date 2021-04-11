Who's Playing

Toronto @ New York

Current Records: Toronto 21-32; New York 26-27

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 2-17 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Knicks and Toronto will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 133-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The top scorers for New York were shooting guard R.J. Barrett (20 points), shooting guard Immanuel Quickley (20 points), shooting guard Alec Burks (19 points), and point guard Derrick Rose (19 points).

Meanwhile, Toronto took their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday by a conclusive 135-115 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 87-54. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. was a one-man wrecking crew for Toronto, shooting 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 44 points and seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New York is now 26-27 while the Raptors sit at 21-32. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.8 on average. Torontos have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)



Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 19 games against New York.