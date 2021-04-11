Who's Playing
Toronto @ New York
Current Records: Toronto 21-32; New York 26-27
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 2-17 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Knicks and Toronto will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 133-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The top scorers for New York were shooting guard R.J. Barrett (20 points), shooting guard Immanuel Quickley (20 points), shooting guard Alec Burks (19 points), and point guard Derrick Rose (19 points).
Meanwhile, Toronto took their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday by a conclusive 135-115 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 87-54. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. was a one-man wrecking crew for Toronto, shooting 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 44 points and seven boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
New York is now 26-27 while the Raptors sit at 21-32. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.8 on average. Torontos have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 19 games against New York.
- Dec 31, 2020 - Toronto 100 vs. New York 83
- Jan 24, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. New York 112
- Nov 27, 2019 - Toronto 126 vs. New York 98
- Mar 28, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. New York 92
- Mar 18, 2019 - Toronto 128 vs. New York 92
- Feb 09, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. New York 99
- Nov 10, 2018 - Toronto 128 vs. New York 112
- Mar 11, 2018 - Toronto 132 vs. New York 106
- Feb 08, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. New York 88
- Nov 22, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 17, 2017 - Toronto 107 vs. New York 84
- Apr 09, 2017 - Toronto 110 vs. New York 97
- Feb 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. New York 91
- Jan 15, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. New York 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Toronto 118 vs. New York 107
- Apr 10, 2016 - Toronto 93 vs. New York 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. New York 95
- Jan 28, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. New York 93
- Nov 10, 2015 - New York 111 vs. Toronto 109