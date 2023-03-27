Who's Playing

Houston @ New York

Current Records: Houston 18-57; New York 42-33

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a matchup against the New York Knicks since Feb. 24 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Rockets might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET March 27 at Madison Square Garden. Allowing an average of 118.6 points per game, Houston has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

On Sunday, Houston lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 108-91 margin. Point guard Kevin Porter had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 111-106 to the Orlando Magic. Despite the defeat, New York had strong showings from shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds, and point guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 25 points and seven assists along with five boards.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

The Knicks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 15 games against New York.