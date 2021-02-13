Who's Playing

Houston @ New York

Current Records: Houston 11-14; New York 12-15

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Madison Square Garden. If the game is anything like New York's 125-123 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Rockets came up short against the Miami Heat on Thursday, falling 101-94. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of small forward Danuel House Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Knicks on Friday. They captured a comfortable 109-91 victory over the Washington Wizards. New York's power forward Julius Randle was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

New York's victory lifted them to 12-15 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if New York can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last ten games against New York.